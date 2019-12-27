Preschooler leads Christmas toy drive for other children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday season lives on thanks to a little girl’s giving spirit.

Mia McKenzie wanted to make a difference this Christmas season. After the four-year-old girl spoke with her parents, she took it upon herself to hold a toy drive. The purpose? To make sure every child received a gift this Christmas.

The parents got in touch with Mia’s school and said they were able to start the toy drive quickly after that. Many other parents were able to pitch in at Discovery Place Preschool to get all the toys needed for the toy drive.

The toys were taken to Saint Anthony’s family Shelter Thursday.

Mia’s mother Alexis says she hopes she and her daughter will make the event an annual holiday tradition.

“I’m not used to a three or four-year-old saying that they want to do a toy drive, so from here on out, I think we’re going to be doing this every year,” said Alexis McKenzie.

