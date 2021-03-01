Prescribed burns planned for March in Chisholm Creek Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita Park & Recreation Department is scheduling prescribed fire maintenance in Chisholm Creek Park, 3228 N Oliver.

Weather conditions will determine the exact dates of the prescribed burns.

The prescribed fires will be implemented under strict Wichita Fire Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines, and precautions will be taken to keep smoke and ash from leaving the park.

On the day of the prescribed fire, the burn areas of the park will be closed to the public.

Burning controls invasive species and removes dead material from the grassland.

