WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Maple Grove Cemetery in Wichita holds all kinds of history, and one organization is helping to preserve the history there.

For eight years, members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Corporal Patrick Coyne Camp 1 have restored Civil War veteran’s graves.

“We come out from spring to fall third Saturday of every month and do our thing,” said Senior Vice Commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Corporal Patrick Coyne Camp, Michael Halfman.

“We try to clean up the headstones if they don’t need leveling. Otherwise, we dig them out we reposition them, and reset them,” said member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Corporal Patrick Coyne Camp, Dale Rouse.

Some of the stones they come across are in rough shape and many of the men are not Kansas natives.

Abraham Lincoln passed the Homestead Act in the 1800s when many men decided to travel to Kansas to settle for their acreage.

“After the civil war they came in from New England, they came in from all the surrounding states and grew here and made us who we are today,” said Halfman.

While they may not know the men that served and are buried at Maple Grove, they want to give them the respect they deserve.

“The men and boys that chose to go and fight in the civil war they did a great thing,” said Rouse.

“I don’t think it is too much to ask of me to come out here and say thank you,” said Halfman.

The group finished the graves at Highland Cemetery and plans to continue their work at Maple Grove through the fall.

They fix around 10 each month.