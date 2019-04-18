President and CEO of Riverfest plans to depart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals, Inc. today announced it will seek a new leader.

Mary Beth Jarvis, president and CEO since November 2012, plans to depart the organization this summer.

Jarvis will serve through the 2019 Riverfest.

“Leading this organization is an energizing, satisfying privilege,” said Jarvis. “Our next CEO will get to work every day planning exciting events while serving under a dynamic, engaged board and alongside the diverse and dedicated members of our staff and core volunteer force. I believe that new perspectives and ideas have helped WFI stay relevant and succeed over the decades, and this is a chance to bring fresh eyes and talent to this important mission.”

Jarvis will help the new leader with transition following the festival.

In the past six years, Wichita Festivals’ total revenue is up 44 percent, led by Riverfest button revenues increasing by 93 percent and Riverfest cash sponsorships growing by nearly 50 percent.

Over this same time period, event attendance is up more than 50 percent, volunteer numbers doubling,

and the organization is cultivating more than 250 new event partners.



EXTRA | Wichita Riverfest on KSN.com