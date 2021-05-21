President George W. Bush throws first pitch at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KJRH) – Former President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch at the Oklahoma State baseball game in Stillwater.

Bush was supposed to do it last year, but the baseball season ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alongside, President Bush was Cecil O’Brate, the OSU alumnus and donor for whom the Cowboys’ stadium is named. He gifted the university $35 million toward construction.

Both men’s pitches were right on target. O’Brate was born in Oklahoma but grew up in southwest Kansas and operated a business in Garden City.

His resume currently lists part to full ownership in a 3D seismic oil and gas survey company, a sorghum-based food production company, ethanol production companies, a Garden City industrial park, and residential and commercial real estate development companies according to the Kansas Business Hall of Fame.

O’Brate has donated millions of dollars to nonprofit charitable and other organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boy and Girl Scouts, Youthville, Garden City USD 457, and Garden City Community College.