President Joe Biden to visit Kansas City on Wednesday

President Joe Biden waves towards the White House balcony as he leaves the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Washington, to visit General Motors’ electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden will be in Kansas City, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to discuss the new Infrastructure Law.

In Saturday’s press release from The White House, it did not mention the exact location of Biden’s visit.

“We are excited to welcome President Biden to Kansas City this week, as we share how the President’s infrastructure program will help rebuild our roads, bridges, and sewers, expand our transit system, enhance our environment, and will create more good-paying jobs for Missourians,” Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted.

This is Biden’s first time in Kansas City as president, but he visited the area in March 2020 when he campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 15. It contains money for roads, bridges, broadband, water systems, and a shift to electric vehicles.