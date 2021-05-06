President Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 2024 presidential run thoughts: ‘No, not at all’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Donald Trump’s former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo cleared the air Wednesday in an exclusive interview with KSNT News on if he intended to run for president. It took four words: “No, not at all.”

Widespread speculation came from “Champion American Values,” a new political action committee backing Pompeo, bearing his slogan and armed with $157,400. Pompeo, a well-known Kansan in town for a Kansans for Life meeting, confirmed to KSNT News the CAV PAC’s tie to him but said its purpose was for electing people besides himself.

“It does point to the fact that I’m going to stay in the fight. I’m going to be working even tomorrow, I’ll be in Texas working with some congressional candidates, I was in Nebraska and Iowa and I think down in Texas before that. I’ll be in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the coming weeks… That’s why I’m committed to making sure that America has conservative leaders with real character and real integrity running, and that have the resources and assets they need,” Pompeo said.

CAV PAC, whose acronym nods to the secretary’s time in the military, received the large money transfer from “Pompeo for Kansas,” which he used to successfully run for U.S. Congress in 2011. Federal Election Commission filings showed the old committee sprung back to life in February 2021, then passed $157,400 to the CAV PAC in April.

CAV PAC also shares the same treasurer as his congressional committee and a Wichita bank that Pompeo’s wife has ties to, according to the FEC documents. Pompeo had not publicly acknowledged the new PAC until KSNT News spoke with him.

When asked in a follow-up if he would run only for president if Trump did not in 2024, he said “I’m just not thinking about 2024.”