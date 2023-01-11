PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KSNW) — Pretty Prairie in Reno County is no longer under a Boil Water Advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the order that had been in place since Monday. The advisory was issued because of a water main break causing low water pressure in the distribution system.

A drop in pressure can sometimes lead to bacterial contamination. Testing shows the water is safe to consume.

Residents who have questions about the water can contact the water system at 620-459-6392 or call the KDHE at 785-296-5514.