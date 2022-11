PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KSNW) – Two months after a school bond vote failed, Pretty Prairie says it will try again.

The $10.4 million bond focused on repairs to the elementary, middle and high schools, but 57% of the voters did approve

The school district is now working with a construction manager to get the price of a new project. It could be split for maintenance issues and another for a gym.

The vote could be held in May.