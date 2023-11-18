WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Pretty Prairie was rushed to the hospital after a crash on Kansas Highway 54 Friday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 54 and Thompson St. in Kingman County, east of Kingman.

The woman was turning east on Highway 54 when she was hit by a semi driving eastbound. The semi was pulling two trailers.

The woman was taken to the hospital in suspected serious condition. The driver of the semi was not injured.