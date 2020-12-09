Pretzel company will build new facility, bring jobs to Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new production facility specializing in pretzel-making will locate in Lawrence.

Pretzels, LLC announced plans to build a 146,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Venture Park. The park sits on 200 acres on Kansas 10

The company worked closely with the Kansas Department of Commerce throughout the process.

“Food manufacturing has been growing at an incredible rate in Kansas, and we’re proud to add Pretzels, LLC to our roster,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This project will create good-paying jobs and generate a significant investment for Kansas. My administration is committed to rebuilding our state’s foundation by encouraging businesses like Pretzels LLC to choose Kansas.”

The 42-year old Indiana-based company sells pretzels under the Harvest Road brand. Its product lineup also includes corn snacks made with real cheese, corn puffs, crunchy cheese curls, and other snack items.

“This is the latest in a series of high-profile food company announcements in our state. It’s clear to see that Kansas is quickly becoming a major leader in the U.S. food manufacturing industry,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.

The company said it is excited to locate in Lawrence.

“We are very excited to expand our production footprint and to continue serving our customers with superior capabilities and geographic reach,” said Greg Pearson, chief executive officer of Pretzels, Inc.