‘Prevent more crime’: WPD using trained volunteers to watch Old Town cameras

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eyes from above. It’s Wichita Police’s new initiative to combat crime, with help from everyday citizens.

In 2016 and 17, nearly 100 cameras were installed in Wichita’s Old Town. But, they were never actively monitored during high crime times, until now.

The next time you’re walking in Old Town, and there’s a crime happening nearby, there may be someone watching from up above.

“Going through the academy and seeing what officers on a daily basis put up with, and this is one place that I can help that maybe will help them in the end,” said Tom Mead, Wichita.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Alma Zepeda, Wichita.

They and about 25 others are a new part of the Wichita Police Department. They’re volunteers from the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, who starting Friday, are monitoring Old Town cameras.

“Invite people that have that civic interest and care of public safety into our police department, and help them be part of the solution,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay, Wichita Police.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says the volunteers will be looking for crime, that doesn’t include traffic violations, and communicating it to the officers on the street. The goal? To improve public safety.

“There is a lot of crime that is happening out in the open and people are reporting it but it’s later, there’s no one who is actively monitoring, so I think we could clear more cases, prevent more crime,” said Charles Giberti, Wichita Police Department.

Volunteers will watch cameras on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. To be involved, they had to pass a background check and training on policies.

The majority are city owned cameras, but some private businesses have signed on with them as well. In the future, police would like to extend cameras to areas along the river.