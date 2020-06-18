Preview: World-class skiing competition at Mystic Lakes this weekend

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Just 20 minutes from downtown Wichita, Mystic Lakes will be the site of the 2020 Junior U.S. Open Water Ski Championships this weekend.

Over 40 young athletes will compete in the trick, slalom and jump events in the international event. Coronavirus prevented some athletes from traveling out of their country.

“We pretty much maintain social distancing most of the time anyway with water skiing,” co-chair Erin Kalkbrenner said.

Kalkbrenner says the event is good exposure for the competitive side of water-skiing for the many hobby skiiers around Wichita.

The event is free to attend. Kalkbrenner advises bringing a beach towel and any food or drink. Food trucks will be on site. Athletes will use Friday for practicing before beginning the all-day competition which starts at 8am both Saturday and Sunday.

LATEST STORIES: