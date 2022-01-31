WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While Kansans got out to enjoy the near-perfect weather in Wichita on Monday, others were out working the plan for snow.

“If we could get more days like this, it would make life a lot easier,” said Will Stuhlsatz with Premier Landscape Construction and Maintenance. “But what is the norm in Kansas when it comes to weather?”

Stuhlsatz spent time Monday getting plows on the front of his trucks and equipment to pave the way in parking lots for downtown Wichita drivers.

His company clears the snow for businesses.

“We will be busy the full day,” Will said. “So, once the accumulation builds to a point where it’s a trigger point, we will go out and be out for a good six to eight hours.”

With snow on the way, Stuhlsatz is working, but others on Monday enjoyed some sports outside with mid-60s for the afternoon.

“Before it gets really cold, just trying to get a couple of holes in,” said Dax, who was frisbee golfing at Oak Park in Wichita. “It’s been on and off days. Cold weather and then hot and then windy.”

With snow in the forecast, Will says his company and drivers will be busy.

“Yes, the weather changes fast. It’s Kansas,” Stuhlsatz said. “But moving snow, it takes its toll on you. You spend so much time inside of a vehicle or piece of equipment you just gotta get out of there. You’d rather be digging holes all day.”