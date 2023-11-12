WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large turnout in Wichita at a march to support Palestinians caught in war zones. It was the second time the group had gathered following a meeting in the Old Town in October.

It was a peaceful protest that was meant to express that they were calling for an immediate cease-fire. The request comes after brutal attacks by Hamas and retaliation by Israel in Gaza. Several people at the demonstration said they were concerned for their loved ones who are living in the war zone.

“What I feel, wow, there’s a lot of things I feel,” said Gehad Qaki.

Gehad Qaki has a family that lives in the West Bank, and his fiancée’s family lives in Gaza. He expressed the desire to be able to know they would be safe.

“In the first two weeks of the conflict, they lost contact. Literally had no idea if they were dead or alive,” said Qaki.

He was shocked about the amount of local backing at their demonstrations.

“What’s been more impressive is the support from the Wichita community, The people who have no ties to Palestine directly, no ties to even Muslim people in Wichita,” said Qaki.

Carrie Seyam, also at the march, says that she wants the violence that has claimed thousands of lives to end. She, like many others in attendance, has experienced pain from losing loved ones.

“My family, my kids have relatives that have died over there. All of these people that are Palestinian have relatives that have died. Whether they are at a hospital or a school or their homes, it needs to stop and this is what we’re protesting for,” said Seyam.

Gehad Qaki wants humanity and empathy for people in Palestinian areas, something he said everyone should be shown.

“I have cousins and uncles over there, just to see the life they’ve had to live versus the life I’ve been very blessed with in the United States,” said Qaki.

He believes to get to the end goal of a cease-fire, that leaders need to sit down and discuss what to do moving forward.