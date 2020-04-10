‘Proceeding with caution’: Farmers market set to open in Wichita this weekend, causing concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Kansas Grown Farmers Market is set to open Saturday, April 11 for their 2020 season. “Proceeding with caution I think would be the best way to describe it,” said Tricia Holmes, President of the Kansas Farmers Market Board of Directors.

Holmes says because of the coronavirus their services are having a greater impact, “Absolutely have to support our local growers, farmers, and producers.” Along with services to help those weary of paying for food, “It is important that we that we do open and that we provide the community with programs such as SNAP,” said Holmes.

The farmers market is listed as an essential business under the Governor’s order. Some are questioning if opening a market as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County continues to rise is a good idea. “Most of what I’ve heard has just been a real concern about the potential draw of people to the farmers market. Will there be in fact good social distancing?” questioned Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Councilman for District 1.

Holmes says the biggest concern from community members seems to be over crowd size. Despite being the largest farmers market in Kansas, she says that shouldn’t be a concern on Saturday. “There are fewer vendors and there’s much more space. I believe that we can spread everybody out and keep it safe and keep that initial distancing,” she said.

Johnson says he hopes those that attend will take the prevention guidelines seriously, “I hope that everyone who attends is responsible with that and standing at least six-feet-away and not shaking hands or hugging.”

Holmes says the market will be taking extra safety precautions such as spreading apart vendor booths, installing hand sanitizer stations, and disinfecting credit/debit cards prior to returning to owners. “If you feel safe walking into a grocery store, I think you should feel safe coming to the farmers market and shopping outdoors,” said Holmes.

