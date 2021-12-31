Procession New Year’s Eve morning honors Wichita firefighter

Firefighter Joshua Bruggeman (Wichita Fire Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a procession Friday at 10 a.m. to honor a firefighter who died from presumed COVID-19 complications.

Wichita firefighter Joshua D. Bruggeman, 47, died Wednesday evening at Wesley Medical Center. He was a 17-year member of the Wichita Fire Department.

His remains are being taken to Resthaven Mortuary, Kellogg and 119th Street West. The procession will leave Wesley at 10 a.m. and head west on Central until it gets to 119th Street West.

Wichita fire crews will drive by Bruggeman’s assigned fire station at Central and Elder.

The Wichita Police Department will be assisting with traffic during the procession.

