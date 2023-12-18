WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state program that offers people financial help with heating bills started Monday, two weeks earlier than usual.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says Kansans who need financial assistance with their heating bill can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

Last winter, LIEAP helped 38,942 Kansas households. The average overall benefit was $1,450.

“We want to make sure that people are able to stay in their homes, stay warm during winter, in order to be able to help keep their heat on,” Elizabeth Gregg, Wichita DCF assistant regional director of programs, said.

LIEAP helps people restore or maintain energy services that heat their homes. It could be electricity, natural gas, propane or other home heating fuels.

There are 30 in-person LIEAP application events scheduled around Kansas. The first one started at 10 a.m. Monday in Wichita and runs until 2 p.m. at the Wichita DCF Service Center, 2601 S. Oliver

Click here for the 29 other locations, dates and times. When you go, take your identification, proof of income for all adult household members and your current utility bills.

Partnering energy companies Atmos Energy, Black Hills Energy, Evergy, Kansas Gas Service, and Midwest Energy will be at most of the in-person events in the areas where they provide service.

“Our goal is to keep customers safe and warm,” Dawn Tripp, public relations manager for Kansas Gas Service, said. “We know that during the winter time, it can be especially challenging, so we want to be here. We’re providing account information, the type of information that you need to complete your LIEAP application.”

Applications will be accepted online at dcf.ks.gov. Click “Apply for Services” and follow the instructions. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., March 29.

If you would rather receive a paper application, you can call 888-369-4777.

To qualify for LIEAP, an adult in the home must be responsible for paying the heating costs. They must have recently paid at least $80 toward their heating costs. The applicants must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

2024 Income Eligibility Guidelines

Number of people living at the address Maximum gross monthly income 1 $1,823 2 $2,465 3 $3,108 4 $3,750 5 $4,393 6 $5,035 7 $5,678 8 $6,320 9 $6,963 10 $7,605 11 $8,248 12 $8,890 Additional residents $643 for each additional person

LIEAP is federally funded. It helps eligible people pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per-year benefit.

Click here to learn more about LIEAP and to find the answers to frequently asked questions.