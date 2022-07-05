WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The growth continues off K-96 and Greenwich, with Top Golf being built across the street from the Stryker Sports Complex.

“That whole district has been incredibly successful,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. “And we spend the money to create the infrastructure to make it happen.”

Whipple calls Topgolf a big, brand name attraction.

The construction on Topgolf is moving along quickly. A Top Golf spokesperson says it is slated to open in the early spring of 2023.

Whipple says city leaders, planners and council members love adding destination attractions.

“We want to create that next Wichita,” said Whipple, “That people want to see from a top 50 city. That includes positioning ourselves.”

The next move Whipple wants to plan to attract more business to the ICT is more mundane. He says it’s time to get back to doing what we do well.

“Really getting back to basics. Making sure that we can have the upgrades of our police stations, our fire stations, the infrastructure, the stuff that we’re going to need,” said Whipple. “But also to attract those next amenities that might be looking at a city comparable to Wichita but they decide to come to Wichita because we have our basics covered.”