Progress on National bio-defense lab in Kansas delayed again

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials say progress on a national bio-defense lab in Manhattan is being delayed.

Officials said earlier this year the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility would be substantially completed this month.

Federal officials now say the construction is expected to finish next spring, with the laboratory commissioned in the summer.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the Department of Homeland Security says technology upgrades and equipment installation are taking longer than expected.

Once it’s completed, researchers at NBAF will study diseases that can be spread from animals to humans.