Project Access celebrates 20 years of donated healthcare by going ‘Over The Edge’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Since 1999, Project Access has matched people living in poverty in Sedwick County with physicians who provide specialized healthcare at no cost to them.

The non-profit has helped over 14,000 people with $214 million in donated healthcare.

“I like to say we have helped save their life,” executive director Shelley Duncan said.

Patients of all situations and diagnoses are referred to Project Access.

To celebrate 20 years of service to the Wichita community, the group is sending community members over the side of the Ambassador Hotel by pairing with the fundraiser group Over The Edge.

“Every dollar that’s donated to Project Access converts to $15.66 in donated healthcare. So that’s a 1556% return on investment of one dollar. This event will mean a whole lot for the organization and keep us going for the next 20 years,” Duncan said.

Over 50 people will rappel the 14 stories of the Ambassador Hotel on Thursday and Friday.

One of those going over the edge is Project Access patient Arthur Herrman.

Herrman is a self-employed brick-layer without health insurance. He has COPD.

“I wouldn’t be able to breathe right now if they hadn’t helped me. The inhalers and things that I need for my lungs are like $300 apiece, and I need two of them and that’s a month,” Herrman said.

Project Access provides Herrman with access to a pulmonologist as well as medication when he is sick.

“They’ve gave so much to me, and if I can help them raise money for the rest of the people they help, I will do anything. I’m gonna be scared, I know that, but I will do it,” Herrman said.

Thursday is VIP day, where you can gather from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Ambassador and watch people like Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow, Wichita Vice Mayor Jeff Blubaugh and several county commissioners rappel.

Friday is an all-day party, with dozens of people rappelling, all of which have raised thousands of dollars for Project Access. There will be music and a DJ and the public is welcome to attend beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the Ambassador Hotel.

