Project ChildSafe: The Dodge City community comes together to offer gun locks and safety information

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Teaming up to make a difference in the community. The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ford County Suicide Prevention Coalition are working together to prevent firearm accidents.

Project ChildSafe is a nationwide initiative aimed at keeping all those involved with the handling, ownership, or storage of firearms safe. A main goal is to prevent loaded firearms from accidentally ending up in a child’s hands.

Accidents with firearms happen every day. In Ford County, a recent incident involving target shooting led to a bullet ricocheting and striking a person.

Sheriff Bill Carr says several firearm injuries come from people not being familiar with guns.

To help increase firearm knowledge, he along with many others in the community have come together to distribute 275 gun locks and numerous handouts explaining how to properly handle and store guns, all free of charge.

“The key thing is is we want to provide something. You know if this lock doesn’t fit a firearm that’s in your home, we strongly encourage people to reach out to the manufacturer of that firearm and or a firearms retailer.”

Carr says even if one firearm accident or death can be prevented from their work, the program will be well worth it.

“Just pay attention to what you’re doing. Pay attention to your surroundings. You know loaded firearms can be dangerous,” said Bill Carr, Ford County Sheriff.

After only an hour of handing out the locks, Carr was happy to report that all materials had been passed out to the community.

For more information on Project ChildSafe, click here.