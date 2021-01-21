Project to stabilize part of Ninnescah riverbank in Sumner County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A $1 million project to stabilize a portion of the Ninnescah riverbank in Sumner County is scheduled to begin around Feb. 1.

The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves stabilizing almost eight-tenths of a mile of the east bank of the Ninnescah River. The location is about 1.4 miles north of the U.S. 81/K-55 junction in Sumner County.

This project is stabilizing the riverbank so it won’t encroach into the nearby roadway and cause damage or failure. For stabilization, rock will be used on the bank, and tree and vegetation growth will be encouraged.

During the construction, traffic will not be restricted. However, motorists are urged to use extra caution because large trucks involved in the work will be entering and exiting the area.

The project is estimated to be completed around June 1, depending on the weather.

Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc., of Wichita, is the prime contractor.