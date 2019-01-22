Project Wichita releases 10-year vision action plan

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the past year, Project Wichita has been working on the city’s 10-year vision action plan. The group just released the final results and recommendations.

The process included three steps:

  • Listen – host focus groups, community listening events and conduct an online survey
  • Focus – Analyze findings and conduct interviews with subject experts who will help create an action plan
  • Share – Report community vision, priorities and action plan

The Vision Team created a 27-page report that identified five Focus Areas that can be worked on to help create Wichita into a city people want to live in. Each Focus Area has initiatives and strategies that will be used to accomplish each issue.

The Focus Areas are as followed:

  • Talent
  • Lifelong learning
  • Economic prosperity
  • Strong communities and neighborhoods
  • Quality of place

To view the full report, visit projectwichita.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather