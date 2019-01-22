Project Wichita releases 10-year vision action plan

For the past year, Project Wichita has been working on the city’s 10-year vision action plan. The group just released the final results and recommendations.

The process included three steps:

Listen – host focus groups, community listening events and conduct an online survey

Focus – Analyze findings and conduct interviews with subject experts who will help create an action plan

Share – Report community vision, priorities and action plan

The Vision Team created a 27-page report that identified five Focus Areas that can be worked on to help create Wichita into a city people want to live in. Each Focus Area has initiatives and strategies that will be used to accomplish each issue.

The Focus Areas are as followed:

Talent

Lifelong learning

Economic prosperity

Strong communities and neighborhoods

Quality of place

To view the full report, visit projectwichita.org.