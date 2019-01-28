Local

Project Wichita talks about master plan

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 01:48 PM CST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 01:49 PM CST

Project Wichita is a community engagement process to discover the community's vision for Wichita and the region in the next 10 years.

Evan Rosell stopped by KSN News to give us an update. 

If you are interested in Project Wichita, click here for more information

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center