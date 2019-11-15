Project Wichita unveils 5 concept sketches of Riverfront Legacy Master Plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The public got to peek at the preliminary design for the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan

On Thursday night, Project Wichita unveiled five concepts for its plan.

One involves repurposing Century II, and the others recommend doing away with the venue altogether.

While the West Bank of the Arkansas surrounding the new baseball stadium is being developed, the city is looking at ways to incorporate the East Bank.

Each concept includes a pedestrian bridge connecting the two sides and a new performing arts and convention center.

The group hopes that by redoing the area, it will attract more people to Wichita.

LATEST STORIES: