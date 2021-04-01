Prom is on! Kansas high schoolers look forward to dancing the night away in a hangar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansas high schoolers will get to dance the night away this year as prom is back.

However, many districts are working to keep the event safe due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Students from Valley Center will be having their prom at B-29 Doc hangar next Saturday.

“I definitely think it’s going to help us look on our senior year in a better light,” said Reese Dody, Valley Center High School senior.

Minus the plane, there will be plenty of room for social distancing. After a year filled with remote learning and canceled events, the seniors are ready.

“Me and a ton of my friends are just really excited to be able to go have a night of fun after everything we’ve been through,” said Dody.

Putting on a prom in pandemic is something officials had to brainstorm.

“We were a little bit worried about the facilities, particularly with pandemic still happening and knowing we need to have some mitigating factors in play,” Dr. Cory Gibson, Valley Center superintendent.

It is when Doc and Friends came into play allowing six districts to use its hangar free of charge.

“We were so excited to be able to spread our students out and in a safer environment If the weather cooperates, they’re gonna open up the hangar and let the wind blow through,” said Gibson.

Other districts like USD 259 are gearing up for the dance.

“Everybody, no matter what will still come in with our mask, we’re going to social distance to the best extent possible still have hand sanitizer, do all the things that we currently do in our buildings to keep them safe, said Gil Alvarez, USD 259 deputy superintendent.

Both districts are limiting guests to only their own juniors and seniors. Students said the precautions are worth it.

Valley Center will be requiring masks and doing COVID-19 saliva tests.