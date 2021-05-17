Propane listed as the cause of fatal Holton explosion

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in northeastern Kansas say a deadly house explosion is due to propane, according to a preliminary investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, about 3 miles north of Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says 61-year-old Billy “Lu” Griffiths died in the explosion. The woman was flown to Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say their findings show that a sizeable amount of propane believed to be missing from the propane tank potentially leaked into the home. The report also stated it is unknown what the actual ignition source of the explosion was, and it was not a result of a criminal act.