WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita fund that supplies money for nontraditional small businesses has announced they are accepting applications.

PROPEL, which stands for Providing Resources and Opportunities for Proprietors, Entrepreneurs, and Lenders, provides up to $20,000 to businesses that have the ability to repay a loan, but may have trouble securing a loan through the traditional process.

The fund is set up by the City of Wichita, and applications can be found by going to their website. They will be accepting applications through March 18.

According to the city’s website, the goals of PROPEL are to:

Encourage business ownership and self-employment as a means of economic self-sufficiency for low- and moderate-income individuals.

Bridge the gap for businesses which might eventually qualify for bank financing and assist in preparing businesses for traditional bank relationships.

Spur job creation and retention for low- and moderate- income residents of the community who are employees of participating small businesses.

Promote entrepreneurship and business innovation as a means of harnessing the creative potential of small business and investing in the economic success of the community.

To see if your business qualifies for a PROPEL loan, and to submit an application, you can visit their website by clicking here.