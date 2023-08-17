WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is considering a temporary program to knock property taxes down to zero for seniors, lower-income families and disabled veterans who qualify.

The City wants to piggyback on a state program that offers a 75% property tax refund. People already receiving the state refund would be able to apply for an extra 25% refund from the City of Wichita, which would fully cover property taxes.

The 25% refund was added in an amendment to the proposed budget for 2024 this week, but it won’t be set in stone until the City holds a final public hearing Tuesday and then votes on whether to approve the program.

If it’s approved as is, applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through December 2024. Under the current outline, in order to access the refund, taxpayers would have to qualify under one of the following three options:

Option One: Must file a Kansas Income tax return for tax year 2023 and must file a State Form K40PT

Must be age 65 or older, a resident of Kansas, and a homeowner for all of 2023

Must have Kansas taxable income of less than $22,000 (excluding Social Security Disability income

﻿﻿Must own and occupy a home valued at less than $350,000

﻿Must have received a state property tax credit of at least $40 (line 12 of State Tax Form K40PT) Option Two: Must file a Kansas Income tax return for the tax year 2023 and must file a State Form K40SVR

Must be age 65 or older; or a disabled veteran; or a surviving spouse of a person age 65 or older or a disabled veteran for all of 2023

Must be a resident of Kansas and a homeowner for all of 2023

﻿﻿Must have Kansas taxable income of less than $50,000 (excluding Social Security Disability income)

﻿﻿Must own and occupy a home valued at less than $350,000

﻿﻿Must have received a state property tax credit of at least $40 (line 13 of State Tax Form KAOSVR) Option Three: ﻿﻿Cannot submit an application under options one or two

Must file a Kansas Income tax return for the tax year 2023 and must file a State Form K40H

﻿﻿Must be age 55 or older; or a disabled veteran; or have a dependent child who lived with you all of 2023 and was under age 18 all of 2023

﻿﻿Must have Kansas taxable income of less than $37,750 (excluding Social Security Disability income

﻿﻿Must own and occupy a home valued at less than $350,000

Must have received a state homestead refund of at least $40 (line 15 of State Tax Form K40H)

This year, 80% of homes in Sedgwick County saw a spike in property valuation, creating a financial burden for many on a fixed income.

Financial assistance could be the difference between someone staying in their home or being forced out.

“My house is not, it’s not big, it’s a little bitty house,” said Vietnam veteran Dave Lefevere. “It’s just me and my dogs.”

His property valuation from the county went up this year. That drove up his property tax, slowly making his home more expensive to keep.

“I worry about it all the time,” said Lefevere. “I can’t really do a job ’cause I’ve had three strokes, and I don’t really have any balance.”

Another Vietnam veteran, Louis Bernardo, has lived in his Wichita home for three decades.

“We’re getting ready to pay it off, but I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do that,” said Bernardo. “I may have to sell.”

He’s facing the same dilemma as Lefevere. Bernardo’s property value is up, and so is his property tax.

“It’s getting harder and harder because I don’t know how I’m gonna do this and make all the ends meet,” Bernardo said.

The tax refund program being considered by the city is meant to help people cover a bill that’s increased beyond their ability to pay.

“We’re able to knock down property tax for lower-income seniors, for certain families who are lower income and also for disabled veterans down to zero,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

“This is the first I’ve really actually heard about this, and that’s a shame because I didn’t know there was something like this where the state could help,” Bernardo said.