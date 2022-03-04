SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Increasing because of inflation, Sedgwick County homeowners are starting to receive their new property appraisals.

“We were very surprised. It went up quite significantly from what it was last year,” said homeowner Warren Glore. “It was quite significant, about a $30,000 increase.”

According to the Sedgwick County appraiser’s Office, 88% of homes saw their value increase. The average jump was 7%.

“[The Sedgwick County Commission is] not in charge of what the appraiser does. He doesn’t work for us. He is trying to determine what’s happening in the private market, and I think what we’re seeing in the private market is because of housing shortages and because of inflation because the price of commodities has skyrocketed,” said Jim Howell, Sedgwick County Commissioner.

Commissioners are already hearing from some constituents.

“People are very upset. They know they assume that’s going to translate to a tax increase, and in many cases, it does,” Howell said.

Sedgwick County is only one of many taxing agencies for residents. Commissioners say whether property taxes go up will be based on the budget, not necessarily appraisal values.

“We were looking at somewhere around a 4% increase. This is a little higher than what we were initially anticipated, but as we set the mill levy on August 24, that’s what decides what their property taxes are,” explained David Dennis, Sedgwick County Commission Chairman.

“We will notify people what’s being proposed. Give them a chance to speak that we will be on the record, whether we choose to accept any tax increases or not at Sedgwick county,” Howell said.

If you feel the appraisal of your home is wrong, there is an appeal process.