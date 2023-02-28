WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council received a presentation Tuesday on a proposal to redevelop the east bank of the river around Century II.

The proposal would save the Century II building, which would undergo major renovations in its interior, including a 30,000 sq. ft. ballroom, and expanded and improved back-of-house service and loading area.

The attached Bob Brown Expo Hall would be expanded east and west to create more convention space that would have its own expanded back-of-house service and loading area. Between the two buildings would be an elevated greenspace that transitions to a footbridge across the Arkansas River, connecting to Riverfront Stadium.

The former downtown library would also be saved and repurposed under the proposal to serve as additional event space. The proposal is projected to cost around $400 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.