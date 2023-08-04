WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new ordinance the Wichita City Council will consider on Tuesday would allow the Wichita police chief to suspend business licenses for bars and clubs.

According to the City of Wichita, the ordinance would create consistent criteria for the suspension of licenses at bars and other businesses that sell alcohol.

The filing says the ordinance would address deficiencies by adding provisions that allow the chief of police to immediately suspend a license when violent criminal conduct occurs to the extent there is a credible safety risk to the public if the business remains open.

Here are the changes recommended by the WPD in the proposed ordinance:

Establishments licensed to serve CMB or alcohol are required to have a safety plan to address the safety needs of their business.

The Chief of Police may suspend a license for up to 30 days if repeated violent criminal acts have occurred at an establishment over a 6 month period and the licensee has not taken appropriate actions to remediate the violence. A minimum of five days’ written notice is required.

Appeal rights of licensees are clarified.

The Chief of Police may immediately suspend a license on an emergency basis if there has been a significant violent act or there is a credible threat of violence to the public coupled with a lack of sufficient security to protect the public. An emergency suspension may not exceed 10 days.

Licensees will be required to attend an in-person meeting with the Chief of Police or designee if the license has been suspended on an emergency basis.

Licensed businesses will not be permitted to operate console or video-style games of skill where currency is the prize awarded.

Failure to pay an administrative penalty or having other monies owed to the City such as parking or water/sewer fees for a period in excess of 90 days could result in suspension or denial of an application

One local business, City Nightz, had its license suspended after a shooting injured a total of nine people in July. The business permanently closed this week.