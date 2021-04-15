Prosecutor ‘will vigorously pursue’ Britt Reid case

Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid has been charged with DWI-serious physical injury on April 12, more than two months after he was involved in a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured. (Mugshot via Kansas City Police)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker posted statements on Twitter Thursday related to charges filed against Britt Reid in his involvement in a car crash that seriously injured 5-year-old Ariel Young.

Reid, a former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, was charged with a DWI and serious physical injury on Monday, nearly two months after the crash happened.

My team reviewed all the evidence in this case, not just public material. We will vigorously pursue this case and seek justice for all victims in this matter. 2/2 https://t.co/0Lt3Xxtiw6 — Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) April 15, 2021

In a series of tweets, Peters Baker said she and her team reviewed all the evidence and will “vigorously pursue this case and seek justice for all victims in this matter.”

Additionally, she wrote that Missouri law requires that “victims suffer substantial risk of death or injury causing serious disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any part of the body.”

“I’m grateful the other victims in this case didn’t suffer that level of injury,” Peters Baker wrote.

Reid surrendered to Kansas City police on Monday and posted bond.

Court documents show that Reid’s blood-alcohol level was .113 and he was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone leading up to the crash.