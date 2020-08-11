Prosecutors seek to block release of beaten girl’s records

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a court order blocking the Kansas child welfare agency from releasing more information about a 3-year-old girl whose battered body was found after her father reported her missing.
The move comes despite a 2018 law that aimed to make information more transparent when a child dies.
The Kansas Department for Children and Families released last month a “Child Fatality Summary” pertaining to Olivia Ann Jansen.
Her father and his girlfriend are charged with felony murder and other crimes. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office filed motions Monday seeking an injunction prohibiting further release of the records, pending a hearing or court review.
