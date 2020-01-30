Protecting the herd: Dairy farmers get busy after winter storm

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – There is no such thing as a snow day for a dairy farm.

“It’s just longer hours, more times spent with the cows and taking care of them,” said Bryon Wells, dairy farmer for Wells M-M Dairy.

When the weather gets cold and conditions get wet, Wells puts on his boots and gets to work.

“Obviously, you wanna keep them dry and keep them warm and keep them healthy just like us,” he said.

Wells makes sure to dish out extra food. He says it gives the cows more energy. Bedtime is just as important as chow time. Wells says they make sure to cut bales of hay into straw to create a warm place to rest for the cows.

The winter weather creates challenges for milking too.

“They are obviously dirtier from the snow and mud. Unfortunately, that takes a little extra time as far as prepping them for milking,” Wells says.

The additional work is important to ensure the health of the herd.

“If they get stressed out then that definitely causes health issues and that increases workload as well, in having to treat them of illnesses. As well as lost milk production.”

Wells says healthy cows mean a healthy business.

“If I don’t take care of them, then they don’t take care of me. That’s how we get our paycheck, that’s how we live day to day.”

