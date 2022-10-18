WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cooler temperatures have begun to pop up in Kansas. KSN spoke with two experts to get their top tips on preparing for the fall.

Jeremy Johnson of Johnson Garden Center says that now is a good time to prepare your plants.

“If you’ve got annual flowers that are planted in the landscape, those are likely to get damaged, especially if we get into the mid-20s,” said Johnson. “If you’ve got annual flowers that you want to save because we’ve got beautiful weather coming up, those are going to benefit from a light covering, whether you have a sheet to keep the frost off. We’ve got some horticultural fabrics as well that can be used to insulate.”

If you have houseplants outside, Johnson recommends treating them for insects and bringing them inside.

One electrical, plumbing, heating, and air professional, Doug Wells of Integrity Trade Services, believes that now is a good time to also prepare your house.

“Pulling those hoses off the hose bibs so they can’t trickle up and disturb the house. The same with your sprinklers and sprinkler boxes. They’re covered under the ground for a reason. You need to make sure those covers are on them. If you haven’t already, get them shut down. All the units blown out, so you don’t have to worry about screwing up anything over the winter,” said Wells.

Wells also recommends getting your furnace checked before you fire it up for the first time.

“It’s good to get your full service. You don’t want to run your thermostat when temperatures drop, and it hasn’t had a chance to run a proper cycle,” said Wells.

Wells’ final recommendation is to search your home for any cracks, holes, or gaps and use foam or caulking to insulate.