Protesters demand changes following death of 3-year-old girl

3-year-old Olivia Jansen was found dead in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, July 10. Her father and the father’s girlfriend are charged with murder in her killing. (KSN Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Protesters are demanding changes after a 3-year-old Kansas girl died despite her grandparents raising concerns about her safety with child protective services.

The Kansas City Star reports that more than 30 people gathered Wednesday near the Kansas Department for Children and Families building in Kansas City, Kansas, chanting that they wanted justice for Olivia Ann Jansen.

The girl’s remains were discovered Friday after her father, Howard Jansen III, reported her missing.

The 29-year-old and his 33-year-old girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, have since been charged with felony murder and other crimes. Authorities haven’t released how she died.

