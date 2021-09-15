Protesters gather for second straight night at KU fraternity

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Crowds gathered to protest for a second straight night at a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student.

A couple hundred arrived Tuesday on the lawn of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. They chanted “no means no” and “kick him out” for hours as about a dozen police officers stood watch. Private security guards also were present.

A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.

KU’s chancellor says fraternity leaders are cooperating. The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the case.

