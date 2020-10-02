Providers at Meade District Hospital resign

MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) – Four out of five providers at Meade District Hospital have resigned accusing a member of the leadership of fraud including misusing stimulus money.

They tell KSN News they have reached out to the executive board, but their concerns are not being addressed.

“Our board is not respecting our wishes. We’ve been talking to them for well over six months and they refuse to hear us out,” said Dr. Christine Donnelly, Meade District Hospital medical director.

The community created a petition to recall board members, but the board is looking to replace the providers.

The president and hospital CEO say all clinics, hospital, and emergency room are fully staffed.

