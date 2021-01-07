Providers refused to abandon patients, open primary care clinic instead

MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) – Following turmoil at the local hospital, Meade was faced with the potential of losing four of its five providers. But not wanting to leave their community behind, the providers came together to open their own clinic, Trusted Primary Care.

“We kinda came up with the idea, well maybe it wouldn’t be so crazy to start our own clinic in Meade, and still get to take care of the people in our community and we wouldn’t have to move,” said Merrill Hoover, family nurse practitioner and owner of Trusted Primary Care.

The primary care clinic has staffed three medical professionals — two nurse practitioners and one supervising doctor — offering basic healthcare to nearly a dozen surrounding communities within a nearly 60-mile radius.

Providers say they wanted to continue care for the patients they had already built relationships with.

“Once they [patient] establish that relationship, they want to keep it. It’s a very valued thing,” said Hoover. “We felt compelled, inspired, whatever word you want to use to stay and find a way to make it happen.”

The clinic plans to offer services to hundreds of patients. For many community members, it’s allowing them to continue to get care from providers they trust.

“It’s nice to be able to see someone that you’ve already seen, knows your history, and you’re comfortable with,” said Kelsey Carter, Meade community member.

For others, it’s a chance to see their community grow while filling a need.

“Any kind of medical providers, any kind of clinic, any kind of opportunity for patients to see providers anywhere, is a great opportunity,” said Natalie Carrillo, Meade community member.

The local pharmacy is also working with the clinic by staying open later on Wednesdays to allow patients to pick up medications after business hours.

As of right now, the clinic has received proper credentials and licensing and is working on finalizing insurance credentials and electronic medical records.

Providers hope to be open for business and officially start seeing patients by next week.