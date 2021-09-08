Psychology behind anxiety and emotions caused by pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the pandemic continues, it can bring up a variety of emotions. For some, it’s anxiety, others a sense of numbness.



While reactions are different from person to person. Dr. Brian Mills from Friends University says when it comes down to taking in new information it is the same process for everyone.

The psychology professor says our brains search folders created in our minds and look for a way to store the new information.

“We ask ourselves does this fit into an existing file folder? Do I need to modify an existing file folder or do I need to create a new one?” Mills explained.

With new information regarding variants, vaccines, hospital cases, and more coming daily. It starts this process over and over again for people.

“So people think they have the file folder situation all figured out and then they don’t and then they start to wonder can I trust the information I’m getting? And so people are kind of in this constant state of flux and that creates anxiety,” he said.

On the other hand, some might feel overloaded by the constant cycle of information.

“When you’re being hit with thing after thing, after thing it gets kind of raw,” Dr. Mills said.

This may cause some to get desensitized or numb, a normal reaction Dr. Mills says.

“A breaker-switch if you will that we use to keep ourselves from being overwhelmed,” he said. “So everybody has a different point at which I’ve just heard all I can hear, just dealt with all I can deal with and so you just naturally kind of flip that switch and go to something else.”

Compared to the start of the pandemic, psychologist and Assistant Vice President of Wellness from Wichita State University, Dr. Jessica Provines says there is a bigger range of responses, “We may see increased, anger, irritability, some anxiety, sadness.”



“We just have to meet both groups of people where they’re at and try and help them as we can and provide the support that we can,” Dr. Provines said.

She says if you are feeling high levels of anxiety or distress, it is important to be aware of the warning signs and do not hesitate to reach out for help.