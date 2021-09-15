Public bathrooms at Augusta parks now have limited hours due to vandalism

(Courtesy: City of Augusta Facebook page)

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Augusta said all public restrooms throughout public parks would only be available for public use Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over the weekend, the city said they experienced destructive behavior with vandals breaking restroom stall doors off the hinges in the men’s restroom in Garvin Park.

The city said they have repeated instances of spray-painted obscenities on the walls, resulting in costly damage to public restroom facilities. The city says the behavior costs overtime to clean and repair.

If anybody has any information regarding those involved in the continued vandalism to the parks and the public restrooms, please contact the Augusta Department of Public Safety at 316-775-4500. The hours of availability will remain restricted until further notice.