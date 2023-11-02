WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Public health advisories have been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for several lakes in Kansas due to blue-green algae.

According to the KDHE, The water recreation season in Kansas officially runs from April 1 to Oct. 31, as do the harmful algae blooms response program’s active operations.

“This year, the season ends with some water bodies still on active advisory,” said the KDHE. “These advisories will be lifted in consultation with lake managers when blooms have dissipated.”

The KDHE says they know that risks may extend beyond the recreation season, such as for hunting dogs. Kansans should remain vigilant year-round.

According to the KDHE, a HAB may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.

“Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact,” said the KDHE. “Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water.”

Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

Active Advisories:

Warning

Amesbury Lake, Johnson County

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

Frazier Lake, Grant County

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts the skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Watch

Fossil Lake, Russell County (Lowered Nov. 2)

A Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation, and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

Lifted

Lovewell Lake, Jewell County (Lifted Nov. 2)

Advisories are Lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the Watch thresholds.

KDHE investigates publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

If you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB and check out our interactive story.