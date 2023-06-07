WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking the community’s input for the new long-range transportation plan.

The Metropolitan Transportation Plan called WAMPO MTP 2050 will work to address the transportation needs of the Wichita area over the next two and a half decades. The plan will address things like safety, travel time, improving connectivity for all modes of travel, from pedestrians to vehicles, and ensuring all communities in Wichita are fairly served.

The WAMPO will host listening sessions and other events throughout the summer. You can follow their Facebook page for more information or visit their website.

WAMPO also wants to hear about your traffic and safety concerns or any traffic and transportation issues you think need to be addressed.

The input they receive will be used to identify policies, strategies, and projects for the future, determine what demands will be for future transportation services, and determine what improvements may be needed for highways, streets, biking, pedestrian travel, and public transportation.

You can provide feedback immediately on what you would like to see in the future for Wichita’s transportation, which you can find here.