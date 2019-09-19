Public invited to participate in Kansas Honor Flight #75 return

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Honor Flight #75 is scheduled to return at 12 p.m. on Friday at Eisenhower National Airport.

The public is invited to participate in a patriotic welcome home celebration. Parking will be available on the top floor of the garage.

The honor flight departed Wednesday, carrying four Korean War veterans and 38 Vietnam War veterans and their guardians to Washington, DC. The veterans are enjoying a two-night stay in the nation’s capital, where the group will visit the World War II Memorial, the Korean Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, the Navy Memorial, Air Force Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial. Additionally, the group will tour the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Ft. McHenry.

More information is available at www.kansashonorflight.org.

The mission of Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, DC to visit memorials at no cost to them, with current priority to World War II veterans. After the World War II veterans, efforts focus on Korean War veterans followed by Vietnam War veterans. Guardians, who pay their own travel expenses, accompany veterans to ensure safe travel. Contributions from the public provide funding for the trips.

