WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The second public meeting on the proposed changes to the K-254 corridor in Sedgwick and Butler County is scheduled for November 8.

The 22-mile area is from northeast Wichita to western El Dorado, and land within 1 mile of K-254 that may be affected by changes to the road. The Kansas Department of Transportation is working with community leaders, property owners and individuals, and other government agencies along K-254 in Sedgwick and Butler counties, to develop the K-254 Corridor Management Plan.

The public is invited to see examples of proposed improvements for the highway based on public input from the previous meeting and new data analyses. KDOT staff along with representatives of the consultant team will be there to collect public comment and input, as well as answer any questions.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the commons area of Circle Middle School, located at 14697 SW 20th St., in Benton from 5:30 – 7 p.m. A formal presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m.