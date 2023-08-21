EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the replacement of a major bridge in El Dorado.

KDOT is hosting an open house to discuss the replacement of the U.S. 54 bridge over the Walnut River on the eastern edge of the city. The project has completed the pre-construction discovery phase.

The open house starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, and runs until 7 p.m. There will be a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the El Dorado Civic Center, located at 201 E. Central. Those who are unable to attend can view the presentation on Aug. 31 on the KDOT IKE website, which will include a link to a portal to provide feedback to KDOT.