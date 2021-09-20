Public restrooms at Boston Park Splash Pad vandalized

The city of Wichita said the restroom facilities at the Boston Park Splash Pad were vandalized. (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said the Boston Park Splash Pad public restrooms will be closed until further notice.

City staff found the restroom facilities vandalized and sinks broken over the weekend.

The city said they had seen increasing amounts of vandalism at facilities. However, there is no word on whether park vandalism is tied to the ‘devious licks’ challenge.

Recently, kids across the U.S. have been posting TikTok videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers and even turf from football fields.

The “devious licks” social media challenge went viral last week and bedeviled principals and school district administrators. Some schools have even had to shut down bathrooms, where much of the damage is occurring.

Lawrence High School had to close several bathrooms in northeast Kansas after students pried soap dispensers off the walls. In the Wichita area, Maize High School had to close bathrooms after reports of vandalism.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.