‘It kind of makes me feel sad’: Kansan concerned about family after Puerto Rico earthquake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook the island of Puerto Rico. It was followed by another magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday. It was one of the strongest quakes yet in a series that have hit the U.S. territory over the past week.

The quake was followed by a string of smaller temblors shaking power lines and frightening residents.

“A lot of areas look devastated, it looks like they were hit hard, and you know it kind of makes me feel sad,” said Barbara Altier of Augusta. “We don’t know when it’s going to stop or when it’s going to get worse.”

Altier says she was unruffled by the news. She thought people were making it seem like something bigger than it was.

“I mean at the beginning, like everything, you don’t take things seriously you’re just like ‘it just happened one time’, or people are exaggerating or people are saying that to create some chaos,” said Altier.

But when her mother received a frightening phone call from her father, who lives on the island, things became more palpable.

“There was no electricity like the whole island was whipped out, he had no light, he was very scared. ‘He told her please come get me,'” said Altier.

Her mother was scheduled to fly out to Puerto Rico, but Altier canceled her flight once she got news of what happened.

She said social media has been very helpful when trying to keep in contact with friends and family on the island.

“Everybody was telling me they were ok, you know, they were just scared, everybody was very very scared, but they were fine,” said Altier.

Altier plans to be back on the island and visit family and friends as soon as she can.

